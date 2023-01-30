Donegal Gardai warn of latest scam doing the rounds

Gardai in Donegal are warning of the latest scam doing the rounds.

People are receiving text messages pertaining to be from ‘An Post’ claiming a ‘customs fee’ is owed.

The scammers are requesting a small amount of money be paid in order to facilitate the dispatch of the parcel.

Gardai say with many shopping online, the text is sent in the hope that whoever receives it is awaiting a delivery of some sort of parcel.

They are warning that An Post will never send a message containing links when contacting about customs charges.