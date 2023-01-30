Eamon McGee steps down – search is on for new Clerk of the Course for Donegal Rally

The search is on for a new Clerk of the Course for the Donegal International Rally.

Eamon McGee has stood down from the position, having first taken charge back in 2012.

The organisers of the rally are making a number of changes to its structure.

A statement from the Donegal Motor Club said: “Eamon is a legendary figure in Irish motorsport and a key organiser within Donegal Motor Club.

“He has wished the club all the best with the selection of a new Clerk of the Course and in the running of the new structure.”

Nominations for the position of Clerk of the Course are expected to be taken at the next meeting of Donegal Motor Club on February 8 and further developments will be announced in due course.