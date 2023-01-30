Enhanced defective concrete block regulations expected to be published by end of February

The Housing Minister says he expects the enhanced Defective Block scheme regulations to be published in the coming weeks.

Minister Darragh O’Brien has confirmed that affected homeowners are to be consulted this week on the draft regulations.

He says that he intends to include a provision in the scheme for costs for certified works already incurred while the SCSI is carrying out a review of costings also.

Minister O’Brien in responding to Deputy Eoin O’Brion says people engaging with the current scheme will benefit from the enhanced regulations: