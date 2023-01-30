Lifford Greyhound Stadium to reopen in April

Lifford Greyhound Stadium is to reopen in April.

In a notice issued by the stadium, it’s been confirmed that it racing will return on Sunday April 2nd.

A race has not been held in Lifford since 2019 after the stadium closed its doors due to what it said was ‘an ongoing lack of support from the Irish Greyhound Board.’ It was then expected to reopen in March of last year.

Racing is now set to take place every Sunday from April 2nd and every Friday night from April 7th.

Councillor Gerry Crawford has been welcoming the latest announcement: