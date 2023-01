A meeting is being held this week on progressing the campaign for redress for defective block homeowners in Donegal.

The Mica Action Group is urging people to attend on Thursday at the Station House Hotel, Letterkenny.

The group issued a letter to all Donegal County Councillors last week to put pressure on the Government to deliver.

Chair of the Mica Action Group, Lisa Hone says there still appears to be no urgency from Government: