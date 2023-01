Figures from the National Ambulance Service show it took over an hour to respond to 2,600 individual calls last year.

The target time, set by the organisation, is nineteen minutes.

High volumes of calls and long distances between emergencies were attributed to the long wait times, according to the Sunday Mirror.

James Murray, CEO of Murray’s Ambulance, says more staff need to be recruited and a better work life balance created if times are to be reduced: