The sold out ‘Together for Creeslough’ concert is taking place tonight.

The event was organised in aid of the Creeslough tragedy which claimed the lives of 10 people in October last year.

The concert gets underway at 8pm tonight at the Aura Leisure Centre, Letterkenny.

Organiser, Joe Gallagher says the idea for the event came about during a conversation with singer, Brian McFadden, whose father, Brendan, is a native of Creeslough.