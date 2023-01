A West Donegal Councillor believes recycling and waste facilities in Donegal need to be enhanced.

It comes as in recent days 6 bin bags were discovered discarded at a bottle bank in Glenties while a significant amount of rubbish was dumped over a scenic cliff on Arranmore Island.

Both incidents have been reported to Donegal County Council.

Councillor Michéal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig says fly tipping right across the Glenties Municipal District is unacceptable:

