Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Future of bottle bank in Glenties called into question

Donegal County Council has been tasked to investigate illegal dumping in Glenties.

In recent days 6 bags of rubbish were dumped at a bottle bank in the area.

The Glenties Community Development Group have described it as ‘another shameless act’.

They say they have contacted the Council to clear the rubbish and to investigate the contents of the bags.

The group has warned that without major investment and improvements to the site, the future of the bottle bank at its current location may be in jeopardy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

jackmurray3
News, Top Stories

Calls for improvements to road leading to Inishowen tourist attraction

31 January 2023
Start Up
Top Stories, News

16% decline in new start ups in Donegal

31 January 2023
Cashel na Cor
News, Top Stories

Cashel na Cor Day Service continues to operate at reduced capacity

31 January 2023
bottlebank rubbish
News, Top Stories

Future of bottle bank in Glenties called into question

31 January 2023
Advertisement

Related News

jackmurray3
News, Top Stories

Calls for improvements to road leading to Inishowen tourist attraction

31 January 2023
Start Up
Top Stories, News

16% decline in new start ups in Donegal

31 January 2023
Cashel na Cor
News, Top Stories

Cashel na Cor Day Service continues to operate at reduced capacity

31 January 2023
bottlebank rubbish
News, Top Stories

Future of bottle bank in Glenties called into question

31 January 2023
Nurse
News, Top Stories

Group to review rising cost of claims against health service to be set up

31 January 2023
hairdressers2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Hairdressers call for VAT hike plans to be scrapped

31 January 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube