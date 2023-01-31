Future of bottle bank in Glenties called into question

Donegal County Council has been tasked to investigate illegal dumping in Glenties.

In recent days 6 bags of rubbish were dumped at a bottle bank in the area.

The Glenties Community Development Group have described it as ‘another shameless act’.

They say they have contacted the Council to clear the rubbish and to investigate the contents of the bags.

The group has warned that without major investment and improvements to the site, the future of the bottle bank at its current location may be in jeopardy.