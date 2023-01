Investigations are continuing after a car was set on fire in Letterkenny.

On Thursday night last, just before midnight, the silver Toyota was found on fire on at Dooballagh on the main Letterkenny to Stranorlar Road.

When Gardai and the fire service arrived on the scene the car was engulfed in flames.

Anyone who has a dash cam and travelled between Letterkenny and Stranorlar between 11:30pm and 11:55pm is asked to make the footage available to Gardaí.