HSE under pressure to use all available beds at Carndonagh Community Hospital

An Inishowen Councillor is calling on the HSE to use available beds in Carndonagh Community Hospital immediately.

Cllr Albert Doherty recently asked the HSE for clarification on the situation regarding the completion of work there.

He was told that the works are complete, but HIQA has raised a number of questions, and five beds are awaiting registration by HIQA.

All other beds, he was told, are available for occupancy.

Cllr Doherty says he believes that comprises of 11 beds, and while they are available, they are not being used:

 

Top Stories

jackmurray3
News, Top Stories

Calls for improvements to road leading to Inishowen tourist attraction

31 January 2023
Start Up
Top Stories, News

16% decline in new start ups in Donegal

31 January 2023
Cashel na Cor
News, Top Stories

Cashel na Cor Day Service continues to operate at reduced capacity

31 January 2023
bottlebank rubbish
News, Top Stories

Future of bottle bank in Glenties called into question

31 January 2023
