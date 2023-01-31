HSE under pressure to use all available beds at Carndonagh Community Hospital

An Inishowen Councillor is calling on the HSE to use available beds in Carndonagh Community Hospital immediately.

Cllr Albert Doherty recently asked the HSE for clarification on the situation regarding the completion of work there.

He was told that the works are complete, but HIQA has raised a number of questions, and five beds are awaiting registration by HIQA.

All other beds, he was told, are available for occupancy.

Cllr Doherty says he believes that comprises of 11 beds, and while they are available, they are not being used: