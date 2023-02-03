Karl Lacey leaves Donegal GAA Academy

Karl Lacey has stepped away from his position as Head of Academy with Donegal GAA.

The 2012 All Ireland winner and Player of the Year had overseen the academy for the past two years.

In a message to his colleague’s in the academy Lacey said:

“It is with a heavy heart and deepest regret I have to announce I am stepping away from Donegal GAA academy effective immediately. I wish to thank all of you for your part in the exceptional progress we have made together in the last 2 years.

I am so proud of what we have achieved and feel sad that we have not been supported in continuing to impact our young players by giving them the opportunity to grow and develop through the positive learning environments you all created every single day.

I do hope for the sake of the wonderful young people we worked with that our brilliant progress will not be in vain and they will get the support it deserves.

A huge thanks for all your ongoing commitment, massive energy and hunger, sharing of knowledge and exceptional support towards the academy. I look forward to working with you in the future for the good of Donegal GAA and its best interests always.”