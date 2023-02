A software firm with offices in Sligo, Galway, Limerick and Dublin is creating 100 new jobs.

SL Controls is hiring Project Managers, Software Developers and Senior Automation Engineers among others, brining its total Irish workforce to 220.

The company says many of the jobs, which will come on stream between now and 2025, will be ‘location independent’ with a mix of remote and hybrid working where staff can combine working from home with working from any one of its existing Irish offices.