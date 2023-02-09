A renewed appeal launched on 11th anniversary of Allen murder

Gardai have issued a renewed appeal about the murder of a man in County Donegal in 2012.

Today marks the 11th anniversary of the killing of 23 year old Andrew Allen.

Andrew Allen was murdered by a group of individuals in his home on the night of February 9, 2012.

He was shot dead in front of his partner at their property in links View Park in Buncrana.

Investigating Gardaí believe that a number of people were involved in the murder, destruction of evidence and subsequently sheltering the killers involved.

A number of people have been arrested and questioned in connection with the case…

But Gardaí believe that there are still people in both Buncrana and Derry City who have information that may assist in bringing those responsible to justice.

They’re appealing to anyone with information, however insignificant it may seem, to contact them.