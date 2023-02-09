Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

A renewed appeal launched on 11th anniversary of Allen murder

 

Gardai have issued a renewed appeal about the murder of a man in County Donegal in 2012.

Today marks the 11th anniversary of the killing of 23 year old Andrew Allen.

Andrew Allen was murdered by a group of individuals in his home on the night of February 9, 2012.

He was shot dead in front of his partner at their property in links View Park in Buncrana.

Investigating Gardaí believe that a number of people were involved in the murder, destruction of evidence and subsequently sheltering the killers involved.

A number of people have been arrested and questioned in connection with the case…

But Gardaí believe that there are still people in both Buncrana and Derry City who have information that may assist in bringing those responsible to justice.

They’re appealing to anyone with information, however insignificant it may seem, to contact them.

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Andrew Allen
News, Top Stories

A renewed appeal launched on 11th anniversary of Allen murder

9 February 2023
Realt ETB
News, Top Stories

Donegal ETB announces two appointments to support Ukrainian students

9 February 2023
Barry Sweeney
News, Audio, Top Stories

Foreshore licence delays could compromise some pier and harbour improvements – Sweeney

9 February 2023
News, Audio, Top Stories

PSNI says ‘Safe Shop’ campaign has been a major success

9 February 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Andrew Allen
News, Top Stories

A renewed appeal launched on 11th anniversary of Allen murder

9 February 2023
Realt ETB
News, Top Stories

Donegal ETB announces two appointments to support Ukrainian students

9 February 2023
Barry Sweeney
News, Audio, Top Stories

Foreshore licence delays could compromise some pier and harbour improvements – Sweeney

9 February 2023
News, Audio, Top Stories

PSNI says ‘Safe Shop’ campaign has been a major success

9 February 2023
Rb[1]
Audio, Playback, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 8ú Feabhra: Ceol le hEoin Ó Fearraigh & Joe Ó Ceallaigh Leabharlann Dhún na nGall

8 February 2023
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Top Stories

Derry man pleads guilty to attempted sexual communication with a child

8 February 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube