A former Fianna Fail Minister says Bertie Ahern is hugely popular and a huge asset to the party.

The former Taoiseach is back in Fianna Fail after resigning in 2012.

At the time, Micheál Martin was making moves to expel him over the findings of the Mahon Tribunal.

Former Minister Conor Lenihan says Bertie Ahern’s return will be a huge asset to the party: