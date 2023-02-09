Cllr fears lack of investment in roads is hampering efforts to attract investors in West Donegal

A West Donegal Councillor fears the lack of investment in roads infrastructure in Gweedore could give the wrong impression to investors.

Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig says the state of the roads and footpaths in the local business park is hampering efforts to attract new businesses to the area.

While Donegal County Council has responsibility for part of the road leading to the business park, internally, it is under the remit of Údarás na Gaeltachta.

Cllr MacGiolla Easbuig says there must be equal investment across the country: