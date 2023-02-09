Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Cllr fears lack of investment in roads is hampering efforts to attract investors in West Donegal

A West Donegal Councillor fears the lack of investment in roads infrastructure in Gweedore could give the wrong impression to investors.

Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig says the state of the roads and footpaths in the local business park is hampering efforts to attract new businesses to the area.

While Donegal County Council has responsibility for part of the road leading to the business park, internally, it is under the remit of Údarás na Gaeltachta.

Cllr MacGiolla Easbuig says there must be equal investment across the country:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Micheal Business Park
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr fears lack of investment in roads is hampering efforts to attract investors in West Donegal

9 February 2023
Screenshot_20230209_090909
News, Audio, Top Stories

Berite Ahern back in Fianna Fail

9 February 2023
rockall
News, Audio, Top Stories

Rockall has cost Irish fishermen millions says Donegal Deputy

9 February 2023
election ballot
News, Top Stories

New body to manage running of elections comes into force

9 February 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Micheal Business Park
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr fears lack of investment in roads is hampering efforts to attract investors in West Donegal

9 February 2023
Screenshot_20230209_090909
News, Audio, Top Stories

Berite Ahern back in Fianna Fail

9 February 2023
rockall
News, Audio, Top Stories

Rockall has cost Irish fishermen millions says Donegal Deputy

9 February 2023
election ballot
News, Top Stories

New body to manage running of elections comes into force

9 February 2023
gaa 4
News, Audio, Top Stories

GAA cashless ticket scheme under scrutiny

9 February 2023
Jobs (1)
News, Top Stories

100 new jobs being created in Sligo, Galway, Limerick and Dublin

9 February 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube