Coaches from all over the country to visit Letterkenny for Women’s Conference

The FAI will host the Women’s Football Conference this weekend in Letterkenny.

Women’s football is riding a high at the moment after the Irish ladies qualified for the World Cup with the help of an Amber Barret goal.

Among the speakers this weekend are Marc Canham – Director of Football and Senior Manager Vera Pauw.

Coaches from all over the country will be in Donegal for the event at the Radisson Blu Hotel.

FAI’S Head of Coach Education Niall O’Regan has been telling Highland’s Chris Ashmore about the the conference this weekend and the huge interest now in the women’s game: