Deadline for new NI Government extended

The deadline for a Government to be formed in Northern Ireland has been extended by a year.

The Secretary of State Chris Heaton Harris has set a new deadline of January 18th 2024.

In a statement he said an election is not the best way to secure a new Executive at Stormont.

He said the new deadline will give Northern Irish parties time and space to work together to form a Government.

An election may be called at any time during the new negotiation period if the Secretary of State deems it appropriate.