Disappointment on Academy but focus is on Derry for Leo McLoone

The Donegal Under 20’s start their Leo Murphy Cup campaign on Saturday against Derry.

The county won the competition last year but lost out to Tyrone in the championship.

Leo McLoone has taken charge as Manager having stepped up from coach last year.

The Naomh Conaill man has Eamon McGee, Colm McFadden and Owenie McGarvey on his backroom team.

Oisin Kelly has been speaking with Leo ahead of the game with Derry and about the structures that is needed to keep players on course to progress through the age groups to senior football.

Karl Lacey stepped down last week as Head of Academy in Donegal and just today, the majority of coaches apart from Leo and under 17 manager Luke Barrett are remaining in their positions because their season has already started.

Leo says it’s disappointing what’s happened at the Academy: