Family of Andrew Allen remain hopeful those responsible for his murder will be brought to justice

The family of Andrew Allen remain hopeful that those responsible for his murder will be brought to justice.

Today is the 11th anniversary of the killing of the 23 year old who was shot dead in front of his partner at his home at Links View Park on the night of February 9th 2012.

Gardai have reissued an appeal for information. They believe a number of people were involved in the murder and that there are still people in Donegal and Derry who have information which may assist with the investigation.

Woody Allen, Andrew’s uncle says it is never too late to come forward: