Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Foreshore licence delays could compromise some pier and harbour improvements – Sweeney

A Donegal Councillor fears more projects in Donegal could face loss of funding because of the delay in securing foreshore licences.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed the Riverine Project between Strabane and Lifford will not be finished on time to avail of promised Peace IV funding, and the project now faces a potentially lengthy delay while alternative funding is sought.

Cllr Barry Sweeney says he’s concerned that with funding announced for a considerable number of piers and harbours in Donegal, some may be facing similar issues because of foreshore licence issues.

He’s calling for the process to be improved…………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Realt ETB
News, Top Stories

Donegal ETB announces two appointments to support Ukrainian students

9 February 2023
Barry Sweeney
News, Audio, Top Stories

Foreshore licence delays could compromise some pier and harbour improvements – Sweeney

9 February 2023
News, Audio, Top Stories

PSNI says ‘Safe Shop’ campaign has been a major success

9 February 2023
Rb[1]
Audio, Playback, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 8ú Feabhra: Ceol le hEoin Ó Fearraigh & Joe Ó Ceallaigh Leabharlann Dhún na nGall

8 February 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Realt ETB
News, Top Stories

Donegal ETB announces two appointments to support Ukrainian students

9 February 2023
Barry Sweeney
News, Audio, Top Stories

Foreshore licence delays could compromise some pier and harbour improvements – Sweeney

9 February 2023
News, Audio, Top Stories

PSNI says ‘Safe Shop’ campaign has been a major success

9 February 2023
Rb[1]
Audio, Playback, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 8ú Feabhra: Ceol le hEoin Ó Fearraigh & Joe Ó Ceallaigh Leabharlann Dhún na nGall

8 February 2023
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Top Stories

Derry man pleads guilty to attempted sexual communication with a child

8 February 2023
Creeslough Explosion
News, Top Stories

Creeslough Documentary will go ahead on TG4

8 February 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube