Foreshore licence delays could compromise some pier and harbour improvements – Sweeney

A Donegal Councillor fears more projects in Donegal could face loss of funding because of the delay in securing foreshore licences.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed the Riverine Project between Strabane and Lifford will not be finished on time to avail of promised Peace IV funding, and the project now faces a potentially lengthy delay while alternative funding is sought.

Cllr Barry Sweeney says he’s concerned that with funding announced for a considerable number of piers and harbours in Donegal, some may be facing similar issues because of foreshore licence issues.

He’s calling for the process to be improved…………