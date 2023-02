The Aontú leader is calling on the GAA to drop its policy of cashless tickets for GAA grounds.

Peadar Tóibín says it is discriminating against some older people who are not comfortable buying tickets online.

Age Action have also called for the GAA to reconsider its cashless ticket system in order to help older supporters.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar believes there should be “some provision” for cash payment at GAA games…