New body to manage running of elections comes into force

A new body to manage the running of elections comes into being today.

The Electoral Commission is independent of Government Ministers, reporting directly to the Oireachtas.

Part of its role will be explaining referendums to the public and redrawing the Dáil, local and European election constituencies.

It’ll also examine issues like whether the voting age should be lowered, will manage the electoral register, and regulate online political advertising protecting elections from misinformation, disinformation, and manipulative behaviour.

Micheal Business Park
Cllr fears lack of investment in roads is hampering efforts to attract investors in West Donegal

9 February 2023
Screenshot_20230209_090909
Berite Ahern back in Fianna Fail

9 February 2023
rockall
Rockall has cost Irish fishermen millions says Donegal Deputy

9 February 2023
election ballot
New body to manage running of elections comes into force

9 February 2023
