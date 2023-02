Donegal received a boost on Wednesday night as Oisin Gallen returned to action.

The MacCumhaills man came on late in the first halffor DCU in their Sigerson Cup Semi Final against University Limerick and scored five points.

UL won the game 3-12 to 0-12 and will play UCC in the final as the Cork side overcame TU Dublin 1-12 to 0-13.

Downings man Johnny McGroddy also got on the scoresheet for DCU while St Eunans Shane O’Donnell, Termon’s Jamie Grant and Glenfin’s Ross Marley also featured.