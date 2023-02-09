Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show providing a forum for listeners to express their concerns on the issues of the day.
Listen back to Thursday’s show…

We kick off with a look at what’s making the headlines in the papers and then preview Rag week, next week, at ATU Letterkenny.  Later John McAteer opines on Bertie Ahearn rejoining Fianna Fail:

Did you know there’s an active Kurling league in Donegal? We have the details and later we speak to students from Rosses Community School and their project to educate young people about the menstrual cycle:

In hour three, details on catch up clinics for the HPV vaccine and the uncle of murder victim Andrew Allen appeals for information on the killing 11 years ago. Later we here calls for insurance companies to stop discriminating against cancer survivors:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 February 2023
Stormont
News, Top Stories

Deadline for new NI Government extended

9 February 2023
Andrew Allen Pic
News, Audio, Top Stories

Family of Andrew Allen remain hopeful those responsible for his murder will be brought to justice

9 February 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple
News, Top Stories

Highland Radio remains Donegal’s most listened to radio station

9 February 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 February 2023
Stormont
News, Top Stories

Deadline for new NI Government extended

9 February 2023
Andrew Allen Pic
News, Audio, Top Stories

Family of Andrew Allen remain hopeful those responsible for his murder will be brought to justice

9 February 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple
News, Top Stories

Highland Radio remains Donegal’s most listened to radio station

9 February 2023
Screenshot_20230209_115021
News, Top Stories

Widespread evidence of mouse infestation found at Letterkenny business

9 February 2023
Micheal Business Park
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr fears lack of investment in roads is hampering efforts to attract investors in West Donegal

9 February 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube