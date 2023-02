On the Score this week we hear from Niall O’Regan FAI’s Head Of Coach Education ahead of this weekend’s Women’s Conference in Letterkenny.

Gary Duffy previews Buncrana Hearts FAI Junior Cup clash, the Donegal U20’s start their season against Derry on Saturday, we hear from Manager Leo McLoone.

Donegal Hurling Manager Mickey McCann talks to us ahead of the county’s trip to London plus Mark Alcorn reflects on his Galway Rally success.