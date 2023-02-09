Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Widespread evidence of mouse infestation found at Letterkenny business

A Letterkenny business was among four served with a closure notice in January.

A closure order was served on Letterkenny Spiceland, Green Isle Park, Port Road, Ballyraine, Letterkenny on January 31st.

There was found to be widespread evidence of a mouse infestation throughout the premises.

It’s reported that adequate procedures were not in place to prevent rodents gaining access to the premises.

There was widespread evidence of a mouse infestation throughout the building with mouse droppings found in the retail, storage and delivery areas of the shop as well as evidence of damage by mice to food and food packaging.

The inspector said the findings could lead to a serious risk of food being contaminated with pathogenic bacteria likely to render the food unfit for human consumption.

The full report can be viewed here

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 February 2023
Stormont
News, Top Stories

Deadline for new NI Government extended

9 February 2023
Andrew Allen Pic
News, Audio, Top Stories

Family of Andrew Allen remain hopeful those responsible for his murder will be brought to justice

9 February 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple
News, Top Stories

Highland Radio remains Donegal’s most listened to radio station

9 February 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 February 2023
Stormont
News, Top Stories

Deadline for new NI Government extended

9 February 2023
Andrew Allen Pic
News, Audio, Top Stories

Family of Andrew Allen remain hopeful those responsible for his murder will be brought to justice

9 February 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple
News, Top Stories

Highland Radio remains Donegal’s most listened to radio station

9 February 2023
Screenshot_20230209_115021
News, Top Stories

Widespread evidence of mouse infestation found at Letterkenny business

9 February 2023
Micheal Business Park
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr fears lack of investment in roads is hampering efforts to attract investors in West Donegal

9 February 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube