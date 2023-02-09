Widespread evidence of mouse infestation found at Letterkenny business

A Letterkenny business was among four served with a closure notice in January.

A closure order was served on Letterkenny Spiceland, Green Isle Park, Port Road, Ballyraine, Letterkenny on January 31st.

There was found to be widespread evidence of a mouse infestation throughout the premises.

It’s reported that adequate procedures were not in place to prevent rodents gaining access to the premises.

There was widespread evidence of a mouse infestation throughout the building with mouse droppings found in the retail, storage and delivery areas of the shop as well as evidence of damage by mice to food and food packaging.

The inspector said the findings could lead to a serious risk of food being contaminated with pathogenic bacteria likely to render the food unfit for human consumption.

The full report can be viewed here