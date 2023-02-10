Ballyshannon Community Hospital nearing completion

The new Ballyshannon Community Hospital is nearing completion.

It’s been confirmed that minor works including painting, furniture fitting and floor covering as well as the testing of mechanical and electrical equipment needs to be carried out.

Plans meanwhile, are in place to complete road surfaces, footpath, car parking and garden/paved areas in the coming weeks.

Deputy Frank Feighan while welcoming the progress says he will press the HSE to expedite the handover phase of the hospital after its completion in April.