Donegal County Council is being urged to give more priority to the development of the Prior School building in the old Lifford Army Barracks as a location at which people can access the Donegal archive.

Cllr Gerry Crawford told Highland Radio News that the council has agreed to the move, and some money was set aside at the last budget meeting.

However, he’s unhappy with what he says is a lack of momentum, and he’s calling on the council to be more proactive………….