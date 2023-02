The traditional curtain raiser ahead of the new SSE Airtricity League season is with us this evening as the President’s Cup Final takes place between last season’s Premier Division winners Shamrock Rovers and the FAI Cup winners Derry City.

The game is at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium with a 7.45 pm start.

Derry assistant manager Alan Reynolds, who is looking forward to the game which he expects will be played at a high tempo, has been speaking with Kevin McLaughlin.