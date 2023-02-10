Donegal and Tyrone connections help Sheva get Ireland call up

Donegal players Amber Barret and Ciara Grant have been included in the Republic of Ireland squad for a training camp in Spain that will play a key part in their preparations for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

Manager Vera Pauw will use the 10 days to work with her players in Marbella ahead of taking on AFC Women’s Asian Cup winner China PR in an International Friendly on February 22 in Cadiz.

There’s no place for Inishowen’s Roma McLaughlin who recently signed a pro contract with Danish side Fortuna Hjorring.

There are first-time call-ups for two players who have received FIFA international clearance: defender Aoife Mannion and forward Marissa Sheva.

Sheva who qualifies through her Donegal Grandmother and Tyrone Grandfather, plays her football with Washington Spirit.

Manchester United centre-back Mannion has roots in Mayo with the Mother.

Ruesha Littlejohn, Megan Connolly and Heather Payne return to the squad after missing last November’s 4-0 win over Morocco, while Durham WFC goalkeeper Naoisha McAloon and Glasgow City defender Claire Walsh are brought in following impressive spells at club level.

Injuries rule out Niamh Fahey, Savannah McCarthy, Chloe Mustaki, Ellen Molloy, Jess Ziu, Aoife Colvill and Leanne Kiernan.

The squad will assemble in Spain on Monday, February 13 to begin the training camp that will conclude with the International Friendly against China PR.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Grace Moloney (Reading), Naoisha McAloon (Durham WFC)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O’Gorman (Shamrock Rovers), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United)

Forwards: Amber Barrett (Potsdam Turbine), Heather Payne (Florida State University), Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit)

International Friendly

China PR v Republic of Ireland

Wednesday, February 22

KO 14:00 (13:00 Irish Time)

Estadio Nuevo Mirador, Algeciras, Cadiz