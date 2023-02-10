Fishing organisations unite as EU – Norway

As EU-Norway fisheries talks enter a fifth round, the Irish fishing industry has united to call for a fair deal for Ireland. Aodh O Donnell, chief executive of the Irish Fish Producers Organisation (IFPO) says fishing industry representatives have worked closely together to press for a fair and meaningful reciprocal deal for Ireland.

“The message has been communicated at all levels in the EU and at home. The process is dragging on, but we believe it is better to have no deal than to have a bad deal. We are heartened by the firm supportive position adopted by the Commission and by our Government in recognizing the importance of this valuable fishery.”

Speaking in Brussels, Mr O’Donnell said the key challenge at the moment is Norway’s demand for new and additional access to Ireland’s blue whiting grounds. He stressed if the EU wants to strike a deal for such additional access, there must be adequate compensation for the Irish fishing industry, particularly as this comes at a time when the Irish fleet is still reeling from the Brexit legacy.

Sean O Donoghue, CEO of the Killybegs Fishermen’s Organisation added the industry has been highlighting the critical importance of this issue since the start of these negotiations, and the EU should not be granting this additional access unless it is paid for by the transfer back of blue whiting quota to Ireland.

Brendan Byrne of the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association said Ireland is facing into the worst year in its fish processing history, with Brexit quota cuts continuing to bite hard along with some fishery closures. He said it’s time for the EU to recognise this, and strike a fair deal for Ireland.

