Finn Harps’ Aaron McLaughlin came off the bench to make his debut for the Republic of Ireland under-17 side who had a 1-0 win over Hungary in Spain on Thursday afternoon.

It was the first of two friendly games between the countries as Head Coach Colin O’Brien steps up preparation for next month’s U17 EURO qualifiers.

McLaughlin came on in the final 15 minutes for Naj Razi of Shamrock Rovers who scored what turned out to be the winner in the first half.