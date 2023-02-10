Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Harps sign two players on loan from Stockport County

Finn Harps Manager Dave Rodgers

Finn Harps have announced the the loan signings of Daniel Okwute and Ellis Farrar from Stockport County FC for the 2023 season.

Striker Okwute came through the underage ranks at Kerry FC and was the top scorer in last season’s U19s Mens National League before signing for Stockport County in September.

Farrar, a centre half by trade, began his career with Guiseley AFC before making the switch to Stockport during the Summer. He recently inked his first pro deal with the club.

Harps boss Dave Rogers (pictured) is delighted with the additions. He said: “I am absolutely delighted to be bringing in Daniel and Ellis on a season long loan from Stockport County FC.

“Daniel is a powerful and physical striker who will bring his pace, energy and enthusiasm to our attacking play and also a potent threat with his movement and desire to score goals.

“Ellis is a left sided centre-back who can also cover left back and he adds balance , physicality, composed in possession and robust out of possession and a player who attacks the ball well in both penalty areas.

Both players had a real hunger to join us here at Finn Harps FC and be part of the new season and chapter we are embarking on and I have no doubts our fantastic harps supporters will get behind them from the start.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Lidl
News, Audio, Top Stories

Lidl creating 700 new jobs nationwide

10 February 2023
Screenshot_20230210_152352
News, Top Stories

President pays tribute to ‘courage’ and strength’ of Mulroy College school community

10 February 2023
Scam Alert
Top Stories, News

Irish League of Credit Unions warn of scam doing the rounds

10 February 2023
Screenshot_20230210_144119
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘The State bends before the powerful but steamrolls the voiceless’ – Deputy Harkin

10 February 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Lidl
News, Audio, Top Stories

Lidl creating 700 new jobs nationwide

10 February 2023
Screenshot_20230210_152352
News, Top Stories

President pays tribute to ‘courage’ and strength’ of Mulroy College school community

10 February 2023
Scam Alert
Top Stories, News

Irish League of Credit Unions warn of scam doing the rounds

10 February 2023
Screenshot_20230210_144119
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘The State bends before the powerful but steamrolls the voiceless’ – Deputy Harkin

10 February 2023
Nurse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ballyshannon Community Hospital nearing completion

10 February 2023
president higgins
News, Top Stories

President Michael D Higgins in Donegal today

10 February 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube