Harps sign two players on loan from Stockport County

Finn Harps have announced the the loan signings of Daniel Okwute and Ellis Farrar from Stockport County FC for the 2023 season.

Striker Okwute came through the underage ranks at Kerry FC and was the top scorer in last season’s U19s Mens National League before signing for Stockport County in September.

Farrar, a centre half by trade, began his career with Guiseley AFC before making the switch to Stockport during the Summer. He recently inked his first pro deal with the club.

Harps boss Dave Rogers (pictured) is delighted with the additions. He said: “I am absolutely delighted to be bringing in Daniel and Ellis on a season long loan from Stockport County FC.

“Daniel is a powerful and physical striker who will bring his pace, energy and enthusiasm to our attacking play and also a potent threat with his movement and desire to score goals.

“Ellis is a left sided centre-back who can also cover left back and he adds balance , physicality, composed in possession and robust out of possession and a player who attacks the ball well in both penalty areas.

Both players had a real hunger to join us here at Finn Harps FC and be part of the new season and chapter we are embarking on and I have no doubts our fantastic harps supporters will get behind them from the start.”