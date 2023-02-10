Irish League of Credit Unions warn of scam doing the rounds

People are being warned about scam callers pretending to be from the credit union.

The Irish League of Credit Unions has issued a warning, saying it would never contact someone by phone, text, or email to ask them to verify their account details.

It says the scam consists of a fraudster sending a text or making a phone call claiming to be from a credit union and informing the recipient their account has been put on hold or locked.

The ILCU says if anyone is any doubt, they should contact their credit union directly.