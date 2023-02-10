Jason Quigley to return against Dane Kim Poulsen

Jason Quigley says he’s really excited to start the next phase of his professional career on April 1st at the National Stadium.

The Donegal Middleweight (19-2) will be the headline fight on the bill in Dublin as part of an Elite Sheer Promotion.

Denmark’s Kim Polsen (30-6) will provide the opposition for Quigley who returns to the ring for the first time since he fought for the WBO title in November 2021.

It will be Quigley’s first time to box as a professional in Ireland and his first bout on Irish soil in ten years.

Jason’s excited to return home to fight:

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/1002-1PM-QUIGLEY.mp3