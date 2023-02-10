Letterkenny – Derry rail link will be included in All Island Rail Review

Long abandoned rail lines in the West could be brought back into use, under proposals before Government.

The Journal reports the All Island Strategic Rail Review will recommend reviving the line linking Athenry in Galway with Claremorris in Mayo, with a possible northbound extension to Sligo.

The prospect of a link between Letterkenny and Derry is included in the review, though a new line will need to be built as the tracks between the two have been taken up.

However, the publication of the review may be some time away yet, as ministerial approval will be needed from both jurisdictions, which will not be possible until an executive is formed at Stormont.