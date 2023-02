Lidl employees are getting a 7.5% pay rise thanks to a €14 million investment.

The supermarket has also revealed today that it’s to create 700 jobs this year.

The roles will be across the supermarket’s 176 stores, three regional distribution centres and head office in Dublin.

Maeve McCleane – Chief People Officer at Lidl – says the pay rise is to support staff during the cost-of-living crisis: