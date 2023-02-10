Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine Til Noon with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show providing a forum for listeners to express their concerns on the issues of the day.
Listen back to Friday’s show in three parts …

Our Friday Panel is MEP Maria Walsh, Mary T McBride and Leonard Watson. Topics include Bertie’s return to Fianna Fail, EU and immigration and mental health:

Deputy Pearse Doherty discusses his party’s People Assembly event set for Ballybofey on Monday and Michael Daly discusses a series of power outages in Ballyshannon:

That’s Entertainment with Michael and Fionnuala:

