Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show providing a forum for listeners to express their concerns on the issues of the day.
Listen back to Friday’s show in three parts …
Our Friday Panel is MEP Maria Walsh, Mary T McBride and Leonard Watson. Topics include Bertie’s return to Fianna Fail, EU and immigration and mental health:
Deputy Pearse Doherty discusses his party’s People Assembly event set for Ballybofey on Monday and Michael Daly discusses a series of power outages in Ballyshannon:
That’s Entertainment with Michael and Fionnuala: