President pays tribute to ‘courage’ and strength’ of Mulroy College school community

President Michael D Higgins has paid tribute to the tenacity, courage, determination, resilience, resolve, and strength that the pupils and staff of Mulroy College have shown in the months following the Creeslough tragedy.

The President visited the school this morning and he is now due to travel to Derry for a number of engagements.

Addressing the students of Mulroy College, President Higgins said the Creeslough explosion has changed the paths of your lives in a very real and tangible way.

He said for others, the changes may be more subtle, but nonetheless profound. However, all of you he added are unified in your strength and togetherness, the resilience that you have shown, and the sense of community that has been so evident

Michael D Higgins also spoke to students about the threat of global hunger, food security and his recent meetings in Senegal with African leaders. He also spoke with groups of students from the school’s Student Council and the Green School Committee.

A guard of honour representative of the many class groups affected by the Creeslough tragedy led President Higgins as he concluded his visit.

The President will visit the Northland’s Addiction Centre in Derry this evening before attending the President’s Cup Final at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

