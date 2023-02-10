Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Pringle questions role of Attorney General

A Donegal TD says more people should be questioning the decisions and the role of the Attorney General.

Deputy Pringle was speaking in the Dail during statements on the nursing home charges controversy, after a report from the Attorney General defended the State’s legal strategy to fight claims from medical card holders wrongly charged for private nursing home care.

Deputy Pringle told the Dail that the state had taken advantage of the most vulnerable in our society, and then refused to give the appropriate redress when it was caught out.

He said this raises serious questions………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Slieve League Cliffs
News, Top Stories

Two Donegal attractions honoured by CIE Tours

10 February 2023
North West 200
News, Top Stories

North West 200 and all other motorcycle races in NI cancelled

10 February 2023
candle
News, Top Stories

Sligo man shot dead in Australia

10 February 2023
pringledail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pringle questions role of Attorney General

10 February 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Slieve League Cliffs
News, Top Stories

Two Donegal attractions honoured by CIE Tours

10 February 2023
North West 200
News, Top Stories

North West 200 and all other motorcycle races in NI cancelled

10 February 2023
candle
News, Top Stories

Sligo man shot dead in Australia

10 February 2023
pringledail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pringle questions role of Attorney General

10 February 2023
Fisheries Pic
News

Fishing organisations unite as EU – Norway

10 February 2023
lifford barracks banner
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council asked to prioritise public archive project in Lifford

10 February 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube