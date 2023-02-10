Pringle questions role of Attorney General

A Donegal TD says more people should be questioning the decisions and the role of the Attorney General.

Deputy Pringle was speaking in the Dail during statements on the nursing home charges controversy, after a report from the Attorney General defended the State’s legal strategy to fight claims from medical card holders wrongly charged for private nursing home care.

Deputy Pringle told the Dail that the state had taken advantage of the most vulnerable in our society, and then refused to give the appropriate redress when it was caught out.

He said this raises serious questions………….