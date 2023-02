An Irish man who was shot in Australia has been named locally as Damien Conlon from Co Sligo.

Mr Conlon, who is in his 30s, was found suffering from a gunshot wound at a house in the Oberon area – which is two hours outside of Sydney.

He was treated by ambulance paramedics but died at the scene.

A 57-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is due to appear in court today.