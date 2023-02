The State bends before the powerful but steamrolls the voiceless.

That’s what a South Donegal Deputy has told the Dail during a debate on the Nursing Home Charges and Disability Allowance Charges.

A recent report by the Attorney General highlighted “weaknesses” in the stance on disability allowance payments to people in residential care.

Deputy Marian Harkin says there needs to be a greater balance between managing public funds and care: