Two Donegal attractions honoured by CIE Tours

Two Donegal attractions have been honoured by CIE Tours at the company’s first awards ceremony since the Covid 19 pandemic.

The CIE Tours Annual Awards of Excellence honour the facilities and attractions which most impress the 25,000 US visitors the company brings to Ireland each year.

At last night’s awards ceremony, Donegal Castle and the Slieve League Cliffs both received merit awards in the visitor attraction category.

Merit Awards are presented to hotels and attractions which achieved a customer satisfaction rating of 92% or higher from CIE Tours visitors to Ireland last year.

Speaking at the presentation, CIE Tours CEO Elizabeth Crabill said the Irish holiday experience is unique, and its popularity is very evident in the strong rebound that was witnessed once international travel re-opened.

She paid tribute to the resilience of their tourism partners who, having had a very difficult few years, enthusiastically welcomed back visitors once restrictions were lifted.

Ms Crabill added bookings for the coming season are ahead of expectations, and 2023 looks set to be a very positive year for tourism.

Pic – Elizabeth Crabill, CEO, CIE Tours, Stephen Cotter, COO, CIE Tours pictured with Ann and Denis Mulhern, Slieve League Cliffs