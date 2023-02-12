Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Athletics Wrap: Another busy weekend for Donegal athletes

In what was another busy weekend for Donegal athletics, there was plenty of action across the weekend.

Mark English was in action in New York on Saturday night where he finished sixth in a time of one minute 48.76 seconds in the 800 metres.

At the National Master Cross Country Championships, Kay Byrne and Martin Kerr claimed silver medals

Inishowen’s Pauric McKinney winning the over 55 section alongside leading his team Liam Bradley, Martin McLucas and Philip Callaghan to second.

Bridget McDyre threw a seasons best at of 6.31 metres at the Munster Championships, meanwhile Brendan Boyce finished in third at the Championships.

Finn Valley’s women’s team took part in the National League final with Natasha Kelly winning the 3000 metres with Lauren Callaghan winning the Long Jump.

Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle has the wrap…

Advertisement

