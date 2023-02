Donegal’s Brid McGinty was named the Noel O’Reilly Coach of the Year during the FAI Female Coaching Conference at Raddison Blu Hotel in Letterkenny.

The UEFA A Licence graduate was recognised for her profound impact on coaching in her native county with current Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team players Amber Barrett and Ciara Grant amongst many who have benefitted from her positive approach.

Brid told Eóin Catterson it was an honour to win the award…