Buncrana Hearts advanced to the last eight of the FAI Junior Cup after they beat Salthill Devon 2-1 at Castle Park.

Eoin Murphy got the winner with a great shot that went in off the post as the game entered stoppage time.

Earlier, Aaron McDaid put the Inishowen side ahead in the very first minute while Salthill, who had a penalty from Michael Gallagher saved by Rory Kelly equalised on the stroke of half time through their captain Shane O Rourke.

Chris Ashmore has the full time report…