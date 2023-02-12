Drug driving arrests made in Ballybofey and Buncrana

2 drug drivers have been arrested in Ballybofey and Buncrana.

Last night Gardaí at a Mandatory Intoxicant Testing Checkpoint in the Ballbofey area noticed a vehicle turning away from them.

Subsequently the vehicle was stopped and it was found that the driver was an unaccompanied learner driver with no insurance.

The motorist went on to fail roadside preliminary drug tests. An arrest was made and the vehicle has been seized.

This morning Buncrana Roads Policing Unit pulled over a vehicle due to the manner in which it was being driven. The driver failed the roadside preliminary drug tests, testing positive for

cannabis and cocaine. An arrest was made.

The Gardai remind the public to never ever risk lives on the roads by driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.