A late Lee McColgan penalty helped Cockhill Celtic draw level on points with Bonagee United at the top of the Ulster Senior League after they beat Finn Harps U21’s 2-1.

Corey McBride gave Cockhill the lead on 34 minutes he was played through on goal by James Bradley.

Sean O’Kane levelled the game on 90 minutes from a penalty and looked to give Harps a share of the spoils before Lee McColgan stepped up and scored from the spot for Cockhill with 95 minutes on the clock.