Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / 'A New Local Hero' Talent Search

PSNI appeal for information relating to shooting in Derry last night


The PSNI are appealing for witnesses following the shooting of a man in the city last night.

The incident happened in the Skeoge Road area around 10.20pm when a man in his 40s was shot in the lower leg.

Its reported the victim was approached from behind before he was shot once, he was then taken to hospital to receive treatment for his injury

Detectives are asking for anyone who was in the area between 10.00pm and 10.30pm who may have seen anything suspicious to get in touch and they are also seeking drivers with dashcam footage who were in the area at this time to come forward

